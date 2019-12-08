Quick dispute resolution system will attract foreign investors: Justice Gavai

A quick dispute resolution mechanism will go a long way in attracting foreign investors, Supreme Court judge G.R. Gavai said on Saturday.

The judge was addressing the Global Conference on International Commercial Arbitration organised by ASSOCHAM here.

To build confidence among international investors, it is necessary to establish that the dispute redressal system will not be time-consuming, Justice Gavai said, according to a statement released by ASSOCHAM.

Justice Gavai said international platforms like this conference would help India come to the forefront as a top arbitration destination.

In his keynote address, Delhi High Court judge Justice Hari Shankar said parties in high-stakes commercial disputes would prefer alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like arbitration over adversarial litigation in courts.

ASSOCHAM vice-president Vineet Agarwal highlighted the key issues being discussed at the conference, including the effects and implications of the amended Arbitration and Conciliation Bill and the establishment of commercial courts.