Quad Summit in Delhi not to be held in January 2024 as intended by India

December 12, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The 2024 Quad Summit, expected to be held in India, will not be held in the month of January as planned by India, according to sources.

The sources further added that it would be held “later in the year”, indicating that U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are unlikely to travel to India around Republic Day as proposed by New Delhi.

The U.S. had so far been non-committal about Mr. Biden accepting India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and attend the Quad Summit in January 2024 due to “scheduling difficulties”. It would have also been difficult for Mr. Alabanese to travel to India as Australian National Day that also falls on the Indian Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced at the Quad leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Japan in May that India would host the next Quad leaders’ summit.