HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quad Summit in Delhi not to be held in January 2024 as intended by India

It is expected to be held “later in the year”, indicating that U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are unlikely to attend India’s Republic Day celebration

December 12, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Quad leaders Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo, Japan

File picture of Quad leaders Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo, Japan | Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 Quad Summit, expected to be held in India, will not be held in the month of January as planned by India, according to sources.

ALSO READ
A dark shadow on New Delhi’s credibility

The sources further added that it would be held “later in the year”, indicating that U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are unlikely to travel to India around Republic Day as proposed by New Delhi.

The U.S. had so far been non-committal about Mr. Biden accepting India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and attend the Quad Summit in January 2024 due to “scheduling difficulties”. It would have also been difficult for Mr. Alabanese to travel to India as Australian National Day that also falls on the Indian Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced at the Quad leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Japan in May that India would host the next Quad leaders’ summit.

Related Topics

USA / Australia / Japan / India / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.