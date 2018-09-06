Qatar offers permanent resident status for select band of expatriates

The tiny State of Qatar, where foreigners make up close to 90% of the population, has decided to grant permanent resident status to a select band of expatriates.

This is a landmark decision for the natural gas-rich Gulf State, which has the highest per capita income in the world. The government has identified certain categories of people for eligibility to obtain the proposed permanent resident card. The card will allow the permanent residents to buy houses and properties as well and entitle them to several privileges.

The preferred groups to obtain the card include: Qataris married to non-Qataris; those who provided great services to the country; and, those whose special competencies are necessary for the progress of Qatar. Those who were born abroad should have lived in Qatar for at least 20 years while those born in Qatar to expatriates should have lived in the country for at least 10 years. A Committee for the Grant of Permanent Resident Card will be set up soon.

Of the 26 lakh population in Qatar, 23 lakhs are expatriates. In the recent times, following Qatar’s feud with Saudi Arabia and its isolation from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Qatar relaxed its visa norms allowing easy entry to thousands of people every week.

In another development, Qatar has done away with the requirement that migrant labourers should secure the permission from their employers to either leave the country or change jobs.

In a decision on Tuesday, the government introduced Law No. 13 of 2018, amending certain provisions of the Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit and residency of expatriates, The Peninsula newspaper reported.

Qatar is racing ahead to hold the 2022 World Cup Football. Billions of dollars are being poured into new constructions.