Punjab CM Channi expresses regret over PM Modi’s security lapse

He told this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s interaction with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, January 13, 2022 expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach incident in Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5.

Also read: Indu Malhotra panel to probe PM security breach

He told this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s interaction with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation through video-conferencing, a source privy to the meeting proceedings told The Hindu. The Chief Minister also wished the Prime Minister a long life.

Also read: A serious lapse: Editorial n PM security breach

The Prime Minister’s event at Ferozepur was cancelled after his convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) termed it “a major lapse in the security of the PM”.

Mr. Channi had expressed regret on January 5 itself, but had been asserting that there was no security lapse as there was no threat to the Prime Minister’s security.