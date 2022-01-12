Supreme Court appoints panel headed by ex-Judge Indu Malhotra to probe security breach during PM Modi’s visit

The Supreme Court requests the committee to submit its confidential report at the earliest

The Supreme Court on January 12 appointed a committee chaired by former apex court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, to inquire into the security breach which saw Prime Minister's convoy stuck on a flyover in Punjab on January 5.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana requested the committee to submit its confidential report at the earliest.

The others on the committee are Director General of National Investigation Agency or his nominee who is not below the rank of an Inspector General, the Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Additional Director General of Police (Security) of Punjab and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court's constitution of this high-profile committee effectively arrests the functioning of the separate panels formed by Punjab and the Centre to investigate the breach. The court had earlier got the Punjab and Haryana High Court's Registrar General seize the security records in connection with the January 5 incident.

Both the Centre and Punjab had blamed each other of bias. Poll-bound Punjab had accused the Centre of trying to pile the entire blame of the lapse on it. The Centre had summoned the Punjab police officials for an explanation.

"We are of the considered opinion that the questions [regarding the breach] cannot be resolved through one-sided inquires. A judicial trained and independent mind duly assisted by officers well-acquainted with the security considerations and the Registrar General of the High Court, who has seized the records pursuant to our orders will be best suited to look into all the issues and submit a confidential report for the consideration of this court," Chief Justice Ramana read out from the order.

The terms of reference of the Justice Indu Malhotra Committee include finding out the causes of the breach; the persons responsible and to what extent; remedial measures to improve the security of the Prime Minister and other protectees; and any other recommendations for the security of constitutional functionaries.

Punjab Advocate General D.S. Patwalia, in an earlier court hearing, had highlighted the State's apprehensions it would not get a fair hearing. He had submitted that show cause notices had already been issued by the Centre to its officers, mentioning disciplinary action against them for the security lapse concerning the PM's convoy on January 5.

Mr. Patwalia had said that all the State wanted from the Supreme Court was an opportunity for a fair hearing before a neutral committee.

"If I am guilty, please hang me and my officers... But give me a fair hearing," Mr. Patwalia had requested the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, had countered that there had been a "complete intelligence failure" on the part of the State. Besides, he had submitted, it was an admitted fact that there had been a security lapse in violation of the Special Protection Group Act and the 'Blue Book'.

"When there is a complete breach, there is no question of hearing. Officers responsible are served with notice. There is an admitted fact of breakage. This is a rarest of rare case. It cannot brook any delay," Mr. Mehta had emphasised.