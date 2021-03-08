Public participation should be basis of celebrations for India’s 75 years of independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the celebrations for India’s 75 years of independence should reflect the spirit of the country’s freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.
Speaking after the first meeting of the 259-member high-level national committee headed by the Prime Minister to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, Mr. Modi said public participation should be the basis of the celebrations.
“It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947. We need to tell people about the sacrifice of freedom movement heroes,” he said after the virtual meeting.
The members of the committee include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, 28 Chief Ministers, artistes such as Lata Mangeshkar, A. R. Rahman, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader L. K. Advani, almost all Union Ministers and several governors.
Opposition leaders such as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati are also part of the panel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath