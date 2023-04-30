HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The country's top wrestlers, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Mr. Singh for alleged sexual harassment

April 30, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Gonda

PTI
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media regarding the sexual allegations on him, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the protest by wrestlers is being driven by the politicians.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media regarding the sexual allegations on him, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the protest by wrestlers is being driven by the politicians. | Photo Credit: ANI

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on April 30 claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one.

The country's top wrestlers, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Mr. Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

ALSO READ
Wrestlers protest | Delhi Police seek time for ‘inquiry’ before registering FIR against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

A FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

“This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians.

“It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It’s evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

Related Topics

Delhi / sports disciplinary action / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.