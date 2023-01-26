Protecting Constitution is the true symbol of patriotism: Sitaram Yechury

January 26, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The true “symbol of patriotism” is to protect the values of equality- economic, social and political, ingrained in our Constitution, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a video address on the ocassion of 74 th Republic Day.

“The Constitution promises equal rights to all Indians to utilise our hardearned freedom well. Along with these rights, the Constitution guarantees justice for all- social, economic and political. These are the fundamental values on which the Constitution is standing and today these very values are facing a threat,” Mr. Yechury said.

Elaborating further his point, he added that in the last 7-8 years the economic disparity has increased, with the rich getting richer and poor getting poorer. “Not only economic equality, the social equality is also endangered. The minorities are under severe attack. Equality also means social justice, today, our Dalits, Adivasis, women are facing increased discrimination,” he added.

The promises, that we (Indians) made to ourselves in the form of the Constitution, Mr. Yechury said, are being ignored. “Today, we must all rise to defend our Constitution and that alone is the true symbol of patriotism,” Mr. Yechury concluded.