Protect judges but also hold them to account, CJI tells lawyers

Chandrachud says both lawyers and judges should strive for the betterment of the legal profession, and through it serve the cause of justice

December 01, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File

Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday said lawyers should not only protect judges but also hold them to account as well.

The Chief Justice said both lawyers and judges should strive for the betterment of the legal profession, and through it serve the cause of justice.

Chief Justice Chandrachud was speaking at a programme organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association to celebrate Constitution Day.

“It is important that we look around in the world around us, around our immediate neighborhood, beyond our own nation, to realise how indeed lucky we are to be born as Indian citizens at this time when the Constitution itself approaches the 75th year and so does the Supreme Court in a very short while from now,” the Chief Justice said.

