Prompt steps are being taken in PMC case, Centre tells SC

A man walks out from a PMC Bank branch in Mumbai, in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Government shares the concern of depositors, says Solicitor General

The Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court on Friday that it shared the concern of account holders affected by the PMC Bank scam and prompt steps were being by the Enforcement Directorate to deal with the crisis.

“Governmental authorities share the concern. Prompt steps are being taken. Substantial assets have been attached... 88 immovable properties attached,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Bejon Mishra, on behalf of 500 depositors, to lift the restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

“We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the High Court concerned for appropriate relief,” CJI addressed advocate Shashank Sudhi, for Mr. Mishra.

