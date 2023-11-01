HamberMenu
Probe alerts sent out by Apple: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference leader criticised the Centre for the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir

November 01, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah

File picture of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday sought a probe into the snooping alerts flagged by Apple to the Opposition leaders.

“It should be investigated. Information was received earlier also that Israel’s software Pegasus was sold to this country and used to spy on people. Apple should share all the details and after proper investigation, the truth should be told to the people,” Mr. Abdullah, who is the National Conference vice-president, said. 

Addressing a public rally in Kupwara’s Karnah, Mr. Abdullah criticised the Centre for the delay in elections and said his party would do every bit to get statehood back to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The NC will participate in the elections and will get Statehood back, come what may,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah reiterated his position that he would not directly participate in the polls held under the Union Territory. “I won’t contest the polls but the NC will not leave space to others and will participate in every election,” he said.

