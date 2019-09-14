Priyanka uses cricket analogy to stump govt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday used a cricketing analogy to take a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the state of the economy.

“For taking a catch, it is important to keep your eyes on the ball and having the true spirit of the game. Otherwise you will keep blaming gravity, Math, Ola-Uber. Issued in public interest for Indian economy,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet.

Her comments came a day after Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that “math did not help Albert Einstein discover gravity” and that is why the government’s ambitious plan of nearly doubling the economy to $5 trillion by 2024 should not be viewed through the prism of mathematics.

The apparent gaffe of the Minister went viral on social media, with people pointing out that gravity was discovered by Isaac Newton.

Mr. Goyal’s statement came just days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed millennials’ preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola as a factor for the slowdown in the auto sector.

Ms. Vadra, who is the Congress’s in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, in a separate tweet, attacked the Yogi Adityanath-government in the State over delaying tactics to question BJP leader Swami Chinmayananda,who has been accused of rape by a law student.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, through its antics, has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women’s security. After all, why did the complainant girl had to come before the press to seek security? Why is the U.P. police going slow? Is it because the accused is from the BJP,”asked Ms. Vadra.