Priyanka slams Uttar Pradesh CM for seeking ‘revenge’

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for seeking “revenge” against alleged vandals during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said “there is no place for violence and vengeance” in Hindu religion.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Vadra said Mr. Adityanath had donned the saffron robes of a Yogi, but the bhagwa (saffron) did not belong to him.

“The saffron is a symbol of India’s religious and spiritual traditions. It is a symbol of Hindu dharm. Follow that dharm,” she advised the CM.

“There is no place for violence and vengeance in that religion,” she said.

CMO hits back

The Chief Minister’s Office hit back at Ms. Vadra, saying Mr. Adityanath wore the saffron robe for “public service after sacrificing everything”.

In a tweet in Hindi, the CMO said, “He not only wears saffron, but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path.”

Another tweet said, “Whosoever creates hindrance to the continuous yagya of the sanyasi (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment.”

“Those who have got politics through inheritance and indulge in politics of appeasement by ignoring the country, how will they understand the meaning of public service, ” it added.

(With PTI inputs)