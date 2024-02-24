Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in U.P.’s Moradabad on February 24

February 24, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - LUCKNOW

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday and will be part of the campaign for the remainder of the Uttar Pradesh leg over the weekend in the districts of Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Aligarh, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri.

“Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would join Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 24th February, 2024. She would accompany him from Moradabad via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri,” reads a communication from Ms. Vadra’s office. In Moradabad district, Muslims constitute a sizeable portion of the population with roughly 48% of the total inhabitants.

The Congress leader was scheduled to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh via Chandauli on February 16 but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation. “I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in Uttar Pradesh today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the Yatri’s, my colleagues in U.P. who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” Ms. Vadra posted on X on February 16.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the yatra in Agra on February 25. Mr. Gandhi has embarked on the campaign by travelling from Manipur to Mumbai covering 15 States in a push for economic, social and political justice for every Indian. The yatra entered U.P. via Chandauli on February 16 and spent roughly a week in the most politically crucial State that sends 80 MPs to Parliament.