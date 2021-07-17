Priyanka Gandhi demands that Lakhimpur Kheri panchayat polls be held again

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two-day visit to the State capital

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 17 demanded that the recent panchayat elections held in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh be cancelled, and repolls be held.

She was speaking to reporters after reaching Semra village in Pathgava block of the district.

On July 9, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav. He also claimed that the saffron party workers pulled the sarees of Ms. Singh and Ms. Yadav.

Meanwhile, Ms. Vadra also met Ms. Singh and Ms. Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was also present in the meeting.

Ms. Vadra is on a two-day visit to the State capital.