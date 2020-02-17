Principal suspended at Gujarat college where girls were checked for menstruation

A college in Bhuj town of Gujarat’s Kutch district has suspended its principal, hostel rector and peon after the police registered an FIR against them for allegedly forcing over 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

Principal Rita Raninga, girls’ hostel rector Ramilaben and college peon Naina were suspended on Saturday after the FIR was registered against them, Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) trustee Pravin Pindoria said on Monday.

Another woman who is not associated with the college, identified as Anita, was also named as an accused in the FIR lodged by the Bhuj police.

The accused have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No one has been arrested so far.

The hostel is part of the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI), run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple. The college is affiliated to the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University.

After the incident came to light, a seven-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met the girl inmates of the hostel who were allegedly forced by the authorities to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

A student earlier said the incident took place on February 11 in the hostel located on the campus of the SSGI, which offers graduate and undergraduate courses.

She alleged that over 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

After a probe, Darshana Dholakia, in-charge Vice Chancellor of the University to which the college is affiliated, had earlier said the students were checked because of a hostel rule that did not allow girls to eat their meals with other inmates if they were menstruating.

The hostel authorities decided to check them after they came to know that certain girls had broken the rule. The police earlier said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed, with woman police officials as its members, to probe the incident.