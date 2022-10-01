Launch of 5G services | This is not just India’s decade, it is the century of India, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister added “Today 130 crore Indians are getting the gift of 5G.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inaugural ceremony of India Mobile Congress 2022 and launch of 5G services at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022 launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Mr. Modi launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

After the launch, all the three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Mr. Modi said “Though this summit is global, the voice is local.”

The Prime Minister added “Today 130 crore Indians are getting the gift of 5G.”

“I am happy that school children from rural parts of India are part of this rollout,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said “I have felt how new technologies are changing the meaning of education for these students. Students are interacting with eminent scientists from their classroom, it is an exciting experience.”

The new India will not only be a consumer of technology, rather India will play an active role in the development and implementation of the technology, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister also added "We focused on four pillars, which inlcude the cost of device, digital connectivity, cost of data and the mindset of Digital First."

“When we talk about the cost of device, it can only be affordable when we are Atmanirbhar,” Mr. Modi said.

"It is to be noted that today, compared to the internet users in urban areas, the number of internet users is increasing rapidly in rural areas," he said adding that now there are been an increase in the reach of optical fibre.

“Our government is working on the goal of internet for all,” he said.

Stating that the government provided policy support for 4G, Mr. Modi added that this resulted in reduction of cost of data and ushered in a data revolution.

"India is among those nations where data is so affordable. Earlier 1 gb data used to cost ₹300, now it only costs ₹10," the Prime Minister Modi said highlighting the low cost of data services in India

"Today an Indian, on an average spends 14gb data in a month. In 2014 this cost ₹4,200 per month, now it is costing somewhere between ₹125 to ₹150. This means that poor and middle-income people are saving approximately ₹4,000 every month, it is not a small feat," he added.

“This is not just India’s decade, it is the century of India,” Mr. Modi said adding that this an occassion for the entrepreneurs, small artisans and businessmen to help them progress further.

Now that it has launched, it won’t take time for it to reach everyone, the Prime Minister Modi said at the launch of 5G services in India.

“This technology shouldn’t be limited to just voice calls or watching videos. This should be used to bring about a revolution,” he said adding that in the near future the country will work on technologies that will make India a global leader.