PM Modi brainstorms over Vision 2047 with ministerial council, sets 100-day agenda for third term in office

The roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a result of more than two years of intensive preparations by ministries, an exercise that was steered by the Centre’s think tank Niti Aayog

March 03, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the council of ministers meeting in New Delhi on March 3, 2024. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the council of ministers meeting in New Delhi on March 3, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers to ‘brainstorm’ over the vision document prepared to attain the “Viksit Bharat: 2047” goal, along with fleshing out a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Government sources said that a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be pursued for quick implementation, after the formation of the new Government in May, 2024, was also discussed at the meeting, where several ministries made presentations on their achievements in recent years and their plans for the future.

The roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' is a result of more than two years of intensive preparations by ministries, an exercise that was steered by the Centre's think tank Niti Aayog

“It involved a whole of government approach involving all Ministries and wide-ranging consultations with State Governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilization of youth for seeking their ideas, suggestions and inputs. More than 2700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received,” an official source said.

It also added that the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points. Its goals includes areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, and so on.

