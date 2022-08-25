Think what can we do for women workforce, says PM Modi

Prime Minister said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for small and medium industries helped save 1.5 crore jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories, via video-conference, in New Delhi on August 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for small and medium industries helped save 1.5 crore jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday India could achieve targeted results, in line with Vision 2047, by making right use of women power.

Delivering his inaugural address via a video link, at the two-day conference of Labour Ministers and secretaries of States and Union Territories, the Prime Minister said, “We have to think what more can we do for our women workforce, particularly in the emerging sectors. We can make good use of the women power by adopting flexible work hours, which is the future need.”

Addressing the National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories. https://t.co/AdoAlnJFrl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022

Noting that India lagged behind in deriving benefits of the first three Industrial Revolutions, Mr. Modi said quick decisions need to be taken, and also implemented fast, so that the country took advantage of the ongoing fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We have to get ready fast,” he said.

Referring to the growth of online services, Modi said right policies and efforts would make India a global leader in the domain.

The Prime Minister said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for small and medium industries helped save 1.5 crore jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation also came to the aid of the workers by advancing hundreds crores of rupees during the pandemic.

“The entire country stood by our workforce during the pandemic,” he noted.