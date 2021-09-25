Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy, says PM Modi at UNGA

Modi said that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that it is an equally big threat for them also

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as Prime Minister to underscore the strength of India’s democracy.

Addressing the high-level United Nations General Assembly session, Mr. Modi said: “We have had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years”.

“I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence,” he said.

“Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy,” he said.

“It is a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

“The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India,” he said.

“I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years,” Mr. Modi said, adding that democracy has delivered.

Modi makes veiled attack on Pakistan

Mr. Modi said that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that it is an equally big threat for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is often accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists.

Prime Minister also said that in order to strengthen the rules-based world order, the international community must speak in unison, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its military muscles in the Indo-Pacific.

Noting that the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism, Mr. Modi said countries that are using terrorism as a political tool have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them.

“It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan’s territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities,” he said. “We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.” Pakistan’s neighbours, including Afghanistan and India, and the U.S. have long accused Islamabad of providing safe haven and support to militants, a charge denied by it.

Mr. Modi said that oceans are also a shared heritage.

“Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rule-based world order,” he added.