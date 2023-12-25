GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution, says PM Modi

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.

December 25, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Christmas programme in New Delhi, on December 25, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Christmas programme in New Delhi, on December 25, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on December 25 for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence in New Delhi on Christmas, Mr. Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.

 

Mr. Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

These values are serving as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey, the prime minister said, and also noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.

People can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of "sabka prayas", can take the country to a new height, Mr. Modi said.

