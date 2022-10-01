5G launch Live updates | Prime Minister Modi to launch 5G services today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 1 launch the 5G services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of 5G services at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on October 1, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 1 launch the 5G telephonic services, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

According to an official release, 5G will be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

From The Hindu

The implications of the 5G roll-out for law enforcement

The long-awaited upgrade from 4G to 5G will allow ultra-fast Internet speeds and seamless connectivity across the country compared to 4G. The implications of the 5G roll-out could be significant, particularly for law enforcement in India.

10.30 A.M.

PM Modi tests out 5G technology for remote-use purposes

PM Modi testing out usage of 5G technology for remote-use purposes at Pragati Maidan, ahead of 5G launch in New Delhi on October 1, 2022. Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/PMOIndia

10.24 A.M.

PM Modi, Union Communications Minister Vaishnaw interact with service providers

PM Modi along with Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with service provider representatives at Pragati Maidan, ahead of 5G launch in New Delhi on October 1, 2022. Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/PMOIndia

10.15 A.M.

PM Modi examines equipment at Pragati Maidan

PM Modi examines equipment at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, before the launch of 5G services on October 1, 2022. Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/@PIBIndia

PM Modi will be showcased working of 5G services from underground tunnel of Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be showcased the working of 5G services from an underground tunnel of the Delhi Metro’s upcoming station in Dwarka Sector 25 during the launch of the high-speed mobile internet facility by him on October 1, sources said on Thursday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing an extension of Airport Express Line from Sector 21 Metro Station to the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) at Sector 25, Dwarka.

“A portion of the tunnel at upcoming IICC premises has been chosen to showcase the working of the 5G network inside the tunnel to the prime minister,” a source said.

The preparation for the event was recently reviewed by the lieutenant governor in a meeting with representatives of DMRC, a private telecom company and other officials.

The 5G setup inside the tunnel includes telecom equipment, cameras, optical fibre cables. The DMRC has provided logistical support for the demonstration during the 5G roll-out.- PTI

PM Modi to recieve live demonstration of 5G technology

Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the Prime Minister by appearing on the dais through a hologram

