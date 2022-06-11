Press Club of India condemns Delhi Police FIR against Saba Naqvi

The Hindu Bureau June 11, 2022 05:33 IST

Delhi Police has named 31 persons in two FIRs on the charge of spreading hate

Senior journalist and columnist Saba Naqvi. File | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Delhi Police has named 31 persons in two FIRs on the charge of spreading hate

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Friday condemned the Delhi police’s move to register a case against a senior journalist and columnist, Saba Naqvi, on the charge of spreading hate. “The whimsical way of Delhi Police in reaching out to her posts reflects Delhi Police’s more-than-eagerness to make her posts blasphemous, thereby registering her as accused for a crime which she has not committed at all,” it tweeted. The PCI demanded immediate withdrawal of the First Information Report (FIR) against Ms. Naqvi. “...and all on-going enquiries against her be stopped forthwith,” it tweeted. The Delhi Police have named 31 persons in two FIRs on the charge of spreading hate. Among those named are suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Jindal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, Ms. Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, the Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan and Hindu Mahasabha member Pooja Shakun Pandey.



Our code of editorial values