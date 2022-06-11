Press Club of India condemns Delhi Police FIR against Saba Naqvi
Delhi Police has named 31 persons in two FIRs on the charge of spreading hate
The Press Club of India (PCI) on Friday condemned the Delhi police’s move to register a case against a senior journalist and columnist, Saba Naqvi, on the charge of spreading hate.
“The whimsical way of Delhi Police in reaching out to her posts reflects Delhi Police’s more-than-eagerness to make her posts blasphemous, thereby registering her as accused for a crime which she has not committed at all,” it tweeted.
The PCI demanded immediate withdrawal of the First Information Report (FIR) against Ms. Naqvi. “...and all on-going enquiries against her be stopped forthwith,” it tweeted.
The Delhi Police have named 31 persons in two FIRs on the charge of spreading hate. Among those named are suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Jindal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, Ms. Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, the Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan and Hindu Mahasabha member Pooja Shakun Pandey.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.