Press bodies express concern over ‘campaign’ against news portal

August 10, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Press Club of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps on Wednesday expressed concern over what they termed a targeted campaign against the news portal Newsclick and its founders.

The recent accusations levelled by some senior political figures, including MPs, against the portal are unwarranted and condemnable, they said in a joint statement.

The press bodies said media organisations functioned within the confines of Indian law, and it was equally important for government agencies to adhere to these standards. A thriving democracy necessitated that media outlets, regardless of their affiliations, had the freedom to operate without government or corporate pressures. The vitality of a democracy was inextricably linked to an independent media.