President suspends V-C of Delhi University for ‘dereliction of duty’

President orders inquiry against Yogesh Tyagi

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of Delhi University, has suspended Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and ordered an inquiry against him over allegations of grave misconduct, dereliction of duties, abuse of power and lack of commitment to uphold the provisions of the Delhi University Act.

Mr. Tyagi had been appointed Vice-Chancellor in March 2016. An order issued by the Ministry of Education said all orders issued by Mr. Tyagi during his period of absence on medical grounds after Pro Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi assumed charge of the Vice-Chancellor on July 17 be set aside and to be treated as null and void. It further stated that Prof. Joshi would function as the Vice-Chancellor during the period of suspension/absence of Mr. Tyagi for the smooth functioning of the university.

The order read “The President of India has placed Prof. Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence/coerce witnesses and tamper with material records of the university so as to ensure a fair inquiry.” Allegations against Mr. Tyagi include failing to make key appointments to the post of Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer, Controller of Examination, Librarian, Dean of Colleges, Constitution of Governing Bodies and several other posts.