National

President receives credentials from foreign envoys, first time through video-conference

Ram Nath Kovind. File

Ram Nath Kovind. File  

In a first, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted credentials from the envoys of seven countries through video-conference.

Also read: COVID-19: What nature seems to be telling us

“This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium,” an official statement said.

Addressing the envoys, Kovind said the COVID-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis called for greater global cooperation.

He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president said digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi, the statement said.

Kovind further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

“Today’s event has added a new dimension to India’s digital diplomacy initiatives,” he said.

Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal and Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, among others presented their credentials to the president.

Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius; Barry Robert O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia; M N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda, also presented their credentials.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 5:36:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/president-receives-credentials-from-foreign-envoys-first-time-through-video-conference/article31641852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY