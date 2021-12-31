President, PM urged to slam incitement to violence

Citing Haridwar events, a group of citizens write open letter

Expressing concern at the recent events in Haridwar, Delhi and elsewhere openly calling for a “genocide of Indian Muslims” and the targeting of other minorities elsewhere, a group of over 200 concerned citizens, including five former Service Chiefs, in an open letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged them to condemn such “incitement to violence in no uncertain terms” and “take immediate steps to curb such attempts.”

“In view of the current situation on our borders, any breach of peace and harmony within the nation will embolden inimical external forces. The unity and cohesiveness of our men and women in uniform, including the Central Armed Police Forces [CAPF] and police forces, will be seriously affected by allowing such blatant calls for violence against one or the other community in our diverse and plural society,” the December 31 letter stated.

“We therefore call upon the government, Parliament and the Supreme Court to act with urgency to protect the integrity and security of our country.”

The undersigned include four former Navy Chiefs — Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, Admiral Arun Prakash and Admiral R.K. Dhowan — and former Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, in addition to veterans, bureaucrats, diplomats, advocates and other prominent individuals.

‘Seriously perturbed’

The undersigned said in the letter they were “seriously perturbed” by the content of speeches made during a three-day religious conclave of Hindu sadhus and other leaders held at Haridwar between December 17 and 19. Also, a large number of persons gathered in Delhi and publicly took an oath resolving to make India a Hindu nation, by fighting and killing if necessary, and more such seditious meetings are being organised in other places, the letter noted.

“Regardless of which persons or parties initiated calls for such genocide, the Government of India and the Judiciary, at the highest level, need to take urgent action,” the letter urged, stating that such incitement to violence together with public expressions of hate cannot be allowed, “which not only constitute serious breaches of internal security, but which could also tear apart the social fabric of our nation.”

Noting that one speaker made a call to the Army and the police to pick up weapons and participate in the cleanliness drive (safai abhiyan), the letter said this amounted to asking “the Army to participate in genocide of our own citizens, and is condemnable and unacceptable.”

Stating that the Constitution provides for the free practice of religion across faiths, the letter strongly deplored such polarisation in the name of religion.

The letter also urged leaders of all political parties to condemn these calls for what is “tantamount to genocide of Muslims.” “They must restrain their own cadres and thereby set example of their commitment to secularism, fraternity and justice for all,” the letter said, adding, it is in the national interest that all parties should refrain from using religion in politics and pledge to uphold the Constitution and the well being of our people.