President of Suriname meets BJP National President J.P. Nadda

Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the President of Suriname.

January 14, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda with President of Suriname H.E Chandrikapersad Santokhi, at the BJP HQ, in New Delhi on January 13, 2023.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda with President of Suriname H.E Chandrikapersad Santokhi, at the BJP HQ, in New Delhi on January 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi on January 13 met with BJP National President J.P. Nadda. The meeting with Mr Santokhi who was a special guest of honour at the just concluded Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore also included BJP Foreign Affairs cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale.

“Hon’ble Suriname President explained the challenges to his country due to COVID-19 and how he has brought out his country from the crisis. He also said that his party can take several messages from the world’s largest party on how to run a pro-people ruling party,” a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party informed.

Mr Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the President of Suriname. In Indore, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral issues when both sides discussed cooperation in areas like energy and maritime cooperation. 

“Shri Nadda explained in detail how the coordination of the party and the government takes place. Further, he explained how the cascade of communication from top to booth level karyakarta and from booth to national leadership is functioning in the party,” a BJP press release stated.

