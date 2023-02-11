President Murmu for conserving traditional varieties of rice

February 11, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, February 21, 2023 called upon scientists to find a middle path ¬ preserving and conserving ¬ traditional varieties of rice on one hand and maintaining ecological balance on the other.

“Rice is rightly called the grain of life. It arguably feeds more people than any comparable food grain especially in Asia. India is the biggest exporter of rice helping people in other parts of the world ensuring basic food security,” Ms. Murmu said addressing 2nd Indian Rice Congress at National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack.

The President said NRRI scientists were actively seeking solutions by collecting, identifying and characterizing unique rice germplasm that can survive cultivation challenges.

Stating that India is proud of rich biodiversity that includes varieties of rice too, she said every region of the country owns a unique rice of its own with a distinct taste.

“In the last century, as the irrigation facilities expanded, rice came to be grown in new places and found new consumers. Such a shift is not good for water regime of some regions. Paddy requires high amount of water, but many parts of water faces severe water shortage due to climate change. Droughts, floods and cyclones are now more frequent making rice cultivation more vulnerable,” Ms Murmu said.

“Even as rice has broken new ground, there are places where traditional varieties are facing challenges. Traditional rice growers from tribal communities of Odisha have helped conserve unique genetic resources of rice for ages,” she said while advising to preserve and conserve such rice varieties.

Saving the soil

“Another challenge is to save the soil from excessive use of fertilzers which are called necessary for not so modern rice cultivation. We have to reduce our dependence on such fertilizers in order to keep our soil healthy. I am confident that our scientists are at work to device eco-friendly rice production system,” she pointed out.

Emphasising on nutritional value of rice, the President said, “large section of low income groups depend on rice which is only source of daily nutrition for them. Therefore, mixture of protein, vitamin are essential micronutrients can help combat malnutrition.”

She expressed happiness that the NRRI has developed India’s first high protein rice called CR-Dhan 310 which will help improve country’s nutrition profile and it has also released a high-zinc called CR Dhan 315.

“The development of such bio-fortified varieties is an ideal example of science in the service of society. More and more such efforts will be needed to support to increasing population,” said Ms. Murmu.