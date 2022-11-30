President inaugurates International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

November 30, 2022 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - CHANDIGARH

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 in Kurukshetra in Haryana and launched ‘Nirogi Haryana’, a health checkup scheme, and an e-ticketing system of public road transport facilities.

She also laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital in Sirsa through virtual mode.

Ms. Murmu said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal-led government has brought a radical transformation in Haryana’s growth and it has become one of the fastest developing States in the country.

Emphasising to put the teachings of ‘Shrimad Bhagavadgita’ into practice was more important, Ms. Murmu said the number of commentaries that have been written on Gita would hardly have been written on any other book. “Just as Yoga is India’s gift to the entire world community, Gita is the spiritual gift of India to the entire humanity. The Gita is a life code and spiritual beacon for humanity,” she said.

She also lauded the government for successfully organizing IGM since 2016. This year, Nepal is the partner country, while Madhya Pradesh is the partner State.

The Chief Minister said that along with infrastructural development, the State government has preserved cultural and mythological heritage. “Moving forward in this direction, Kurukshetra is being developed as per Swadesh Darshan Yojana and Krishna Circuit. The teachings of Gita have been included in the school curriculum. We are constantly trying to ensure that the life values of our great culture reach the new and young generation,” said Mr. Lal.

Separately attending the 18 th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology at Kurukshetra, Ms. Murmu said over 40,000 former students of the university had contributed to nation-building and had played an important role in raising the prestige of the country globally. She said that in the present day‘s digital era, challenges are also being faced by rapidly changing technologies and for this, the technical institutions will have to take steps towards making students future-ready.

“This is also one of the main objectives of the National Education Policy. The NIT Kurukshetra is also moving in the direction of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics et.c, which is a commendable step,” she said.