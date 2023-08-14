President's address on the eve of 77th Independence Day live updates | Urge everyone to give priority to women empowerment, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day

August 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14.

The address will be broadcast from on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Here are the live updates: