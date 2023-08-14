President's address on the eve of 77th Independence Day live updates | Urge everyone to give priority to women empowerment, says President Murmu

Let us all take a pledge to fulfil our constitutional fundamental duty and make continuous efforts to move towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that our country may achieve new heights of diligence and achievements while progressing continuously.
Our constitution is our guiding document. The preamble of the constitution contains the ideals of our freedom struggle. Let us move forward in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realize the dreams of the builders of our nation.
