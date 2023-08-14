HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

President's address on the eve of 77th Independence Day live updates | Urge everyone to give priority to women empowerment, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day

August 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, on August 14, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/President of India

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, on August 14, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/President of India

President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14.

The address will be broadcast from on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Here are the live updates:

President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation

  • August 14, 2023 19:24
    Let us all take a pledge to fulfil our constitutional fundamental duty: President Murmu

    Let us all take a pledge to fulfil our constitutional fundamental duty and make continuous efforts to move towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that our country may achieve new heights of diligence and achievements while progressing continuously.

    Our constitution is our guiding document. The preamble of the constitution contains the ideals of our freedom struggle. Let us move forward in a spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realize the dreams of the builders of our nation.

  • August 14, 2023 19:23
    Necessary to make efforts at the local, national and global level in the interest of the environment: President Murmu

    One area that scientists and policy makers around the world should be paying more urgent attention to is climate change. It is necessary to make efforts at the local, national and global level in the interest of the environment, President Murmu says recalling the number of flood-like situations that have taken place in the country over the year.

    The culture of greed alienates the world from nature and now we are realizing that we must go back to our roots. Even today there are many tribal communities who live very close to nature and in harmony with nature.

    The secret of tribal communities’ survival through the ages can be summed up in just one word. That word is: sympathy. The people of the tribal community consider nature as mother and have sympathy for all its progeny, i.e. flora and fauna.

  • August 14, 2023 19:19
    President Murmu hails ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

    Indian Space Research Organization is scaling new heights and setting new benchmarks of excellence, says the President. ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, which has entered the Moon’s orbit. The mission to the Moon is only a stepping stone for our future programs in space. We have a long way to go.

    To promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, Anusandhaan National Research Foundation is being set up by the government with an amount of Rs. 50,000 crore over the next five years. This Foundation will support, develop and take forward Research and Development in our colleges, universities and research centers.

  • August 14, 2023 19:17
    Changes have started coming from the National Education Policy: President Murmu

    Being a teacher, I have understood that education is the most effective means of social empowerment. Changes have started coming from the National Education Policy of 2020.

  • August 14, 2023 19:16
    Appeal to my tribal brothers and sisters that all of you adopt modernity while enriching your traditions: President Murmu

    Giving preference to the underprivileged remains at the heart of our policies and actions. As a result, it has been possible to lift a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade, says President Droupadi Murmu.

    Special programs are being run to improve the condition of tribals and to include them in the journey of progress. I appeal to my tribal brothers and sisters that all of you adopt modernity while enriching your traditions.

  • August 14, 2023 19:14
    Nation is indebted to our Annadata farmers: President Murmu

    The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth. Our Annadata farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation is indebted to him, says President Murmu.

    She adds that India’s economy has not only proved resilient in difficult times but has also become a source of hope for others.

  • August 14, 2023 19:13
    India playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation: President

    India is playing an important role in promoting development goals and humanitarian cooperation all over the world. India has made a leading position in international forums and has also taken over the responsibility of the presidency of the G20 countries, says the President.

    Since the G20 represents two-thirds of the world’s population, this is a unique opportunity for us to get global priorities in the right direction, she adds.

  • August 14, 2023 19:10
    I urge everyone to give priority to women empowerment: President Murmu

    Many women icons like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the country and society with self-confidence, President Murmu says.

    Today women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation. Today our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades back.

    I urge all the countrymen to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to face all kinds of challenges with courage and move ahead in life.

  • August 14, 2023 19:07
    Our identity as citizens of India is above all else: President Murmu

    Apart from caste, creed, language and region, we also have an identity associated with our family and work area. But we have one identity which is above all this, and that identity of ours is being a citizen of India, President Murmu says.

  • August 14, 2023 19:06
    Independence Day reminds us that we are part of a great community: President Murmu

    When we celebrate Indepence Day, we are actually celebrating the joy of being the citizens of a great democracy, President Murmu says in her address.

    Independence Day reminds us that we are not just individuals, but we are part of a great community, the largest and most vibrant of its kind. It is a community of citizens of the world’s largest democracy, she says.

  • August 14, 2023 19:03
    ‘Happy to see the festive atmosphere all around’: President Murmu

    My heartiest congratulations to all of you on the 77th Independence Day of the country! This day is proud and holy for all of us. I am very happy to see the festive atmosphere all around.

  • August 14, 2023 19:02
    President Murmu begins her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day
Related Topics

Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.