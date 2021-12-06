National

President begins four-day visit to Maharashtra today

President Ram Nath Kovind. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

He will visit the Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday, it said.

On December 7, the President will visit the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune, witness a flying display and interact with air warriors.

Mr. Kovind will present the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday, the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2021 6:24:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/president-begins-four-day-visit-to-maharashtra-today/article37859513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY