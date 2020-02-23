National

Preserve, conserve India’s biodiversity, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

“What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself,” he said quoting Tamil poetess Avvaiyar.

Describing the biodiversity of India as a “unique treasure” for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to preserve and conserve it. Addressing his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to drive home his point.

“What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself,” he said quoting her.

Similar is the case with the biodiversity of this country, the prime minister pointed out.

“The more you know, the more you realise the magnitude of what you do not know. Our biodiversity too is a unique treasure for the entire human kind. We have to preserve it, conserve it and explore further,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 12:19:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/preserve-conserve-indias-biodiversity-says-pm-modi-in-mann-ki-baat/article30894453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY