Preserve, conserve India’s biodiversity, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Describing the biodiversity of India as a “unique treasure” for the entire humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to preserve and conserve it. Addressing his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister referred to Tamil poetess Avvaiyar to drive home his point.
“What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself,” he said quoting her.
Similar is the case with the biodiversity of this country, the prime minister pointed out.
“The more you know, the more you realise the magnitude of what you do not know. Our biodiversity too is a unique treasure for the entire human kind. We have to preserve it, conserve it and explore further,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.