Precision approach radar, underwater harbour defence and surveillance system inaugurated in Andaman and Nicobar command

They were inaugurated by Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar who was on a visit to ANC from February 6 to 9

February 10, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Inauguration of the Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System. Photo: X/@AN_Command

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar inaugurated a Precision Approach Radar (PAR) at INS Utkrosh in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which will enable “highly accurate horizontal and vertical guidance to land an aircraft safely in low visibility conditions, such as heavy rain and fog”. He also inaugurated the IUHDSS (Integrated Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance System) at Naval Jetty, Port Blair, the Navy said.

“The IUHDSS is capable of detecting, identifying & tracking surface and under water targets in vicinity of naval jetty thereby enhancing security of Port Blair harbour,” the Navy said in a statement. Adm. Kumar, accompanied by Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, visited Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the country’s sole operational triservice command, from February 6 to 9.

In addition to visiting the headquarters, the CNS also visited Vijay Baugh and laid the foundation stone for a sailors’ accommodation. During the visit to the ANC units in the Northern and Southern Group of Islands, Adm. Kumar inaugurated the Naval Communication Network (NCN) Centres at INS Kohassa, INS Baaz and INS Kardip, designed to further augment the communication and operational capability of the ANC, the Navy said. “The new NCN will enhance real time situational awareness and jointness in communication.”

During his visit, Adm. Kumar also interacted with the personnel posted in various units and establishments across the Command.

