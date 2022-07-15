Prachanda to visit BJP HQ, meet Nadda on Sunday

Mr. Dahal will be the second leader of a communist party to visit the BJP headquarters in Delhi and meet Mr. Nadda in recent times

Former Prime Minister of Nepal and chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will be meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mr Dahal, who is expected to arrive in the city on Friday will be visiting the BJP headquarters at the invitation of Mr. Nadda, confirmed BJP foreign affairs cell convenor Vijay Chauthaiwale. “Prachanda will be meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday as part of the ‘Know the BJP’ programme that had been launched with a view to increasing understanding about the party among those outside India,” said Mr. Chauthaiwale. Mr. Dahal’s visit comes on the heels of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to the BJP headquarters earlier in the year.

According to sources the precise programme and list of attendees for the meeting are still being drawn up. “There have been hardly any interactions between us and Prachanda at the party level. The last time he was here officially was as Prime Minister and later he was on various personal visits where we didn’t arrange an interaction,” said sources.

Sections of the government and the ruling BJP are concerned over attempts by the Chinese government to forge a unity of Left parties in Nepal, sources added and want to assess the situation realistically.

Interestingly, Mr. Dahal will be the second leader of a communist party to visit the BJP headquarters in Delhi and meet Mr. Nadda. Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City party committee, Nguyen Van Nen, had an official meeting with BJP president Nadda recently.