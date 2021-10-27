Post of CEO for museum development abolished

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday abolished the post of CEO, Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces, and accepted the resignation of retired IAS officer Raghvendra Singh from the post. The Government had created the post in 2019 by upgrading the post of the Director of the National Museum and Mr. Singh, who had retired as Culture Secretary, was appointed for a three-year term till September 2022.

In its order on Tuesday, the ACC accepted Mr. Singh’s resignation with effect from October 8 and abolished the CEO post, restoring the DG, National Museum post, in higher administrative grade.

Culture Ministry Additional Secretary Partha Sarthi Sensharma was given additional charge of the post of DG, National Museum, and Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya was given additional charge of the post of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library director with effect from October 13 and October 12 respectively.