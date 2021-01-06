National

Pompeo praises EAM Jaishankar for advancing US-India ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

Calling External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was made "all the stronger" while working with a friend like him.

“The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend,” Mr. Pompeo tweeted.

Mr. Pompeo also posted a picture of him with Mr. Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Mr. Jaishankar. Mr. Pompeo used hashtag 'HowdyMody' to signify the historic address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019. He also used #'ModiHaitoMumkinHai', which means Mr. Modi makes it possible.

Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Jaishankar frequently speak over phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.

Mr. Pompeo's tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 7:16:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pompeo-praises-eam-jaishankar-for-advancing-us-india-ties/article33506773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY