Political parties will snipe, but there is a limit, says RSS chief

June 02, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - New Delhi

Political parties will criticise each other in a democracy but there must be a limit to everything, said Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

Mr Bhagwat, who was addressing the concluding ceremony of the third year of ‘Sangh Shiksha Warg’ (RSS training camp) at Nagpur, added that political people should not create controversies and must display prudence.

“But this is not visible in today’s time,” he said.

Mr Bhagwat, while speaking about continuing conflicts in the country, said that after 75 years of independence, there are things that makes aus proud....but on the other hand, there are some situations that are worrisome as well.

“There are conflicts within the country. Conflicts over language, creed and sects. Conflicts over amenities available to one section of society. Had it been just conflicts or disputes, we would have managed to pacify people by making them understand...but there are people who give air to this,” Mr Bhagwat said.

He added that politics is necessary in a democracy and there will obviously be a fight for power.

“It is tempting to comment about each other, go ahead. But people should not inflame controversy..... there are people who see what you are doing. They are unhappy because of this but its just that they don’t say anything. It is futile to discuss whose fault it is. It is our duty to maintain the unity, integrity and unity of the country... and if there are some fault lines, then everyone should try to fix it. Playing the blame game will not work,” Mr Bhagwat added.

He added that holding the G20 presidency is a proud moment for Indians. Whether it was global inflation or covid, India performed extremely well compared with the rest of the world.

“We can feel that the kind of awakening which is required is actually happening. So, it is the duty of all countrymen to remember the ancient traditions of India and accept this culture that accommodates all,” Mr Bhagwat added.

Speaking about islamic invasions, Mr Bhagwat said that across the world many countries faced Islamic invasions. The invaders were defeated when the people in these countries woke up.

“In India, the Islamic invaders have left, but Islam and its adherents have remained safe and secure for centuries,” he.