Politics live: Nadda says it's 'jungle raj' in Bengal, performs 'mass tarpan'

West Bengal

Reign of terror, ‘jungle raj’ in West Bengal: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying there was “jungle raj” and a “reign of terror” in the state. Nadda also performed a “mass tarpan” for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in the state in the last few years.

“There is ‘jungle raj’ and a reign of terror in West Bengal under the TMC. It is witnessing ‘goonda raj’ as there is no rule of law here.

“But, this ‘jungle raj’ will end soon as the time of the TMC government is over,” he told reporters after performing the “mass tarpan“.

Kerala

Pala result may change course of politics in Central Travancore

Crowning glory: Mani C. Kappan gets a hero’s welcome after the Pala Assembly bypoll result was announced on Friday.

The defeat of the Kerala Congress (M) in the Pala Assembly byelection has come as a major set back for the United Democratic Front (UDF) and might change the course of politics in Central Travancore which has always been one of the bastions of the Opposition coalition.

The victory of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Mani C. Kappan could be termed as comprehensive in a constituency that had been a virtual citadel of the Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani for 54 long years, providing him the firm base to wade through the difficult waters of Kerala’s bipolar politics.

Mr. Kappan apparently was benefited by the long drawn power struggle in the Kerala Congress (M) after the death of its iconic leader, some thing that continued right into polling day.

Haryana

Akali Dal to go it alone in Haryana polls, contest ‘maximum’ seats

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

With the Shiromani Akali Dal deciding to fight the Haryana Assembly poll on its own after its sole MLA in the State joined the BJP, senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Friday said the party would contest “maximum number of seats in the State”.

“We will try to fight on maximum number of seats during the upcoming Haryana Assembly poll,” Mr. Bhundar said.

He said the party was in touch with the minority community, farmers and labourers and will contest polls with their support.

Maharashtra

After plaguing Congress-NCP, ‘defection fever’ grips smaller parties

After a slew of defections from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, now smaller parties like the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha and Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have started losing key leaders.

In a major setback to Mr. Shetti on Thursday, his right-hand man, Ravikant Tupkar, resigned from the Swabhimani Paksha. Mr. Tupkar, a mainstay of the party and one of its rising stars, is said to be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. His move has prompted the Swabhimani Paksha leadership to urge Mr. Shetti to step into the poll arena himself.

Mr. Shetti told The Hindu on Friday, “[Mr. Tupkar] spoke to me yesterday and said he was taking this decision as he saw no future in our party. While his loss is undeniable as he was a good spokesperson who had come up from our farmers’ movement, none of his supporters have left our party.”