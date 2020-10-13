Police seize huge consignment of Phensedyl bottles in Agartala

Sources said the seized bottles of Phensedyl were worth ₹25 lakh

The Tripura police on Monday seized a huge consignment of Phensedyl, an addictive cough syrup, from a godown here. They have arrested two people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the case.

West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Manik Das said the police raided the godown at A.D. Nagar locality and made the seizure acting on a tip-off. They have counted 33,000 Phensedyl bottles concealed in several rucksacks, he said.

“Two employees of the godown were arrested and the search is on to nab the kingpins. A case has been registered to initiate investigation,” Mr. Das said.

Sources said the seized bottles of Phensedyl were worth ₹25 lakh. The final destination of the consignment was Bangladesh where the cough syrup has an immense demand.

The police had seized 41,000 bottles of Phensedyl from a nearby locality in September last year.

The Border Security Force (BSF), the police and the Customs Department have been regularly seizing drug consignments, mainly Phensedyl, being smuggled into Bangladesh from different border locations in Tripura.