Police meet will discuss influence wielded by Chinese commercial firms

January 21, 2023

Chinese commercial entities in India being used by the neighbouring country to collect personal data to gain “economic control” and “influence minds” is among the key topics to be discussed at the ongoing annual police conference in Delhi, according to a senior government official.

According to the official, sustained investigation by the intelligence agencies since 2020 has revealed a “disturbing picture” of the role of Chinese commercial entities in India. The investigation began after the June 15, 2020, incident in Ladakh’s Galwan where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The 57th Director General of Police conference, spanning three days, was inaugurated on Friday by Home Minister Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the senior police officers on January 21. The topic “managing influence of Chinese commercial entities” is expected to be discussed threadbare on January 22.

The assessment by agencies found that the commercial entities operate in India with five primary objectives — influencing minds, build economic control, acquisition of data, for espionage and to target scientists to compromise innovation and intellectual property rights (IPRs), a preliminary paper prepared on the topic said.

It said the objective of counterintelligence is pursued through top officials of Chinese companies in India, adding that small-size shell companies were also used as financial conduits to fund espionage rings and resident agents.

Personal data

The document mentioned that investments by Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Tencent were used to manage and control Indian companies which had a repository of large set of personal data of Indians.

It added that to further China’s “vacuum cleaner approach,” digital loan Apps and gaming platforms were used to “acquire masses of real-time online sensitive personal data.”

The Intelligence Bureau created a new wing — China Coordination Centre — to collaborate with financial enforcement agencies to investigate Chinese companies.

“Chinese Influence in the neighbourhood and implications for India” is another key topic listed for discussion at the conference.

The assessment found that the border tensions propelled by China were aimed “to keep India constrained and occupied in facing the resultant challenges” and “force resolution of bilateral issues on its own terms.”

It said that India needs to use its soft power in terms of culture, tradition, religion, and language to counter the growing influence of China.

The officers at the conference will discuss “Evolving strategies to deal with mass agitations: Including countering online mobilisation.”

An official said the discussion would highlight the successful strategies that have evolved while tackling mass agitations and would also delve on the widespread use of social media by protesters that has emerged as one of the major challenges faced by the law enforcement agencies .