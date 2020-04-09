Police disperse Hanuman Jayanti crowd in Guwahati

The police on Wednesday dispersed scores of people who had gathered at a temple in the Fancy Bazaar area here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Officials said the devotees had gathered in large numbers to offer prayers, standing close to each other, ignoring the physical-distancing guidelines.

The city administration had a fortnight ago asked all religious institutions to close down. The authorities had also asked the people to remain indoors and avoid social gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.