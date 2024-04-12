GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana school bus accident: Police arrest principal, driver

State Transport Minister Aseem Goel has ordered a probe into the incident; asks officials to check the fitness of all school buses

April 12, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Locals gather near the wrecked remains of a private school bus seen after it met with an accident in Kanina on April 11, 2024.

Locals gather near the wrecked remains of a private school bus seen after it met with an accident in Kanina on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Police arrested three people after a school bus crashed into a tree in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on April 11, killing six children and leaving around 20 injured. The school’s principal and the driver, who was allegedly drunk and driving rashly, were among those arrested.

The driver, Dharmender, was driving rashly due to which he lost control of the bus, which rammed into a tree and overturned, police said, citing reports.

Police said the driver was caught from the accident site and his medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. Police have also arrested school principal Deepti and one more school official whose name is Hoshiar Singh.

The incident occurred near Unhani village in Kanina around 8.30 am when the bus was carrying around 40 children from primary to secondary classes to the G.L. Public School.

Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said the private school was open on Eid and the district education officer has sent a proposal to the state government for cancelling its recognition.

Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the State government has ordered a probe into the incident. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses.

He said the bus was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities.

