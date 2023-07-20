Police allege three ABVP members gang-raped Dalit girl

July 20, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - JAIPUR

The alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl on the Jai Narain Vyas University campus in Jodhpur has led to a political slugfest in Rajasthan after the police alleged that the accused were members of the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. BJP leaders have refuted the claim.

Girl eloped

The minor girl eloped with her partner from Ajmer district’s Beawar and reached Jodhpur late on Saturday night. They were looking for accommodation in the city when the three accused lured them away saying they could provide shelter for the night. The accused took them to the university’s hockey ground and allegedly raped the girl after beating her boyfriend.

The alleged rapists were arrested two hours after the crime. The were identified as Dharmpal Singh, Samandar Singh Bhati and Bhattam Singh, all aged between 20 and 22 years. The police said the accused were canvassing for a student leader seeking a ticket from the ABVP for students’ union elections in the university.

BJP disrupts House

Both the BJP and the ABVP have denied any links with the accused. BJP MLAs created an uproar in the State Assembly on Monday when independent MLA Sanyam Lodha accused them of not raising the gang rape issue because ABVP members were involved. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore took exception to Mr. Lodha’s remarks and demanded that they be expunged from the record of proceedings.

When the presiding officer of the House said he would consider the demand only after examining the records, the BJP members raised slogans and disrupted the proceedings, leading to an adjournment for 15 minutes.

Members of the Congress’ student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the ABVP clashed during protests organised against the incident in both Jodhpur and Jaipur. The police used mild force to disperse them at both the places.

BJP ‘exposed’

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the apparent involvement of people associated with the BJP’s front organisation had exposed the party’s “real face and character”. “BJP president J.P. Nadda has remained silent on the incident. He did not even condemn [it], which shows the BJP’s seriousness on the issue of women’s safety,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot said the promptness with which the police had arrested the accused in just two hours was commendable. “No matter how influential the accused are, the State government will ensure the harshest punishment to the culprits and get justice for the innocent girl,” he said.

State government sources on Wednesday released a receipt of ABVP membership of one of the accused, Dharmpal Singh, showing that he has been a member since September 21, 2021. The receipt was signed by ABVP Jodhpur ‘Prant’ (block) president Balveer Choudhary.

The three accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.