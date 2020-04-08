PMO miffed at leaked video clip

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement expressed concern after a two-minute video clip of PM’s concluding address to the 18 political parties found its way to the media.

TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay can be seen in the clip listening in from his party headquarters in Kolkata.

Over the past few weeks, the Prime Minister has been consulting a cross section of leaders and eminent individuals to forge a truly national and unified effort against coronavirus (COVID-19), the PMO statement said. “Selectively leaking the content of such consultations, as seen today, runs counter to their spirit and objectives and is avoidable.”