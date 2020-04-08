National

PMO miffed at leaked video clip

TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay can be seen in the clip listening in from his party headquarters in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement expressed concern after a two-minute video clip of PM’s concluding address to the 18 political parties found its way to the media.

TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay can be seen in the clip listening in from his party headquarters in Kolkata.

Over the past few weeks, the Prime Minister has been consulting a cross section of leaders and eminent individuals to forge a truly national and unified effort against coronavirus (COVID-19), the PMO statement said. “Selectively leaking the content of such consultations, as seen today, runs counter to their spirit and objectives and is avoidable.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 9:43:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pmo-miffed-at-leaked-video-clip/article31292154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY