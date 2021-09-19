PM will take a call on Afghan investments: Nitin Gadkari

Many projects have been completed but some are unfinished, says the Union Transport Minister.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said a final decision on continuing infrastructure investments in Afghanistan will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after considering the situation.

Mr. Gadkari also said while many infrastructure projects there had been completed by India, some were yet to be completed.

Last month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, ousting the previous elected leadership that was backed by the West.

“We have built a dam [Salma dam]... We have worked in areas of water resources in Afghanistan,” Mr. Gadkari said while responding to a query on whether India would make further investments in the now Taliban-controlled country.

“As a friendly country, we had discussions with Afghanistan government officials for building some roads... Good that I did not start the construction of roads [in Afghanistan]... The situation there is of concern,” Mr. Mr. Gadkari added.

India has invested $3 billion in welfare and infrastructure projects in the country.