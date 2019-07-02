PM warns BJP MPs, leaders against arrogant behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned party MPs, and through them leaders of the BJP, that arrogant behaviour by them would not be tolerated by him and such leaders would be sacked from the party.

Mr. Modi was addressing the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in this session and the reference (without naming names) appeared to be to Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of national general secretary Kailash Vijawargiya.

“Whoever it is, whoever’s son or daughter, such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said, according to those present at the meeting. Mr Vijawargiya senior was also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister also stressed that if mistakes were made, a sense of apology should prevail. Akash Vijaywargiya had been unrepentant after he had hit a municipal employee with a cricket bat and had been arrested for the assault. His supporters had celebrated him being let off on bail.

Sources said that after the Prime Minister’s stern admonition, the first term MLA may face disciplinary action.