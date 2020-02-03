PM urged to condemn BJP leaders’ threats of violence, rape during Delhi poll campaign

Feminists, women activists and rights groups on Monday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to break his silence and condemn the rampant threats of violence and rape issued by BJP leaders in the run-up to Delhi election on February 8.

“What is this kind of communal hate and fear-mongering that you, as head of government, are encouraging, that seeks to make women of all communities feel more insecure and threatened? Vote for BJP or you will get raped! Is this your election message to Delhi’s women? Is this how low your party has sunk? Women understand the meaning of rape, Mr. Prime Minister. We have long suffered violence on our bodies, with little access to justice, despite your government’s slogan of Beti Bachao! We condemn this attempt to demean our histories of pain and fear by using it for cheap, divisive electioneering,” a total of 175 signatories asked the Prime Minister in their letter.

They have urged Mr. Modi to “speak out against targeted violence and hate speech”, “take action, including under relevant criminal provisions of the penal code, against violence-mongering party members,” as well as fight Delhi election “in a manner that upholds the dignity of our Constitution and the security of India’s women”.

The signatories include prominent women such as feminist economist Devaki Jain, craft activist Laila Tyabji, former Ambassador of India Madhu Bhaduri, former member of Planning Commission Syeda Hameed, feminist historian Uma Chakravarti as well as organisations such as Saheli, Women against Sexual Violence and State Repression (WSS), All India Democratic Women’s Association, Muslim Women’s Forum, among others.

During their poll campaign in Delhi, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted the use of gun violence against anti-CAA protesters, most of whom in Delhi are women accompanied by their children.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma even said: “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”