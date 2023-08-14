PM pays tributes to victims of partition, Shah describes it as a “dark chapter of history”

August 14, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On the eve of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives due to the partition of India into the two countries of India and Pakistan, a day that his government had in 2021 announced would be marked as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

“It is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition. This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate,” he said.

His cabinet colleague, Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the victims of partition.

“The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, I pay tributes to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition,” Mr. Shah said on X (formerly Twitter), with hashtag #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.