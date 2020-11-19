National

PM pays tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on birth anniversary

A print of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi holding a scimitar.   | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the queen of Jhansi who was a leading figure in the fight against the British rule in 1857, on her birth anniversary.

“Rich tributes to the brave Rani Lakshmibai who showed exemplary courage in the first war of independence. Tales of her bravery will inspire the countrymen forever,” Mr. Modi tweeted in Hindi. An iconic symbol of resistance to the British rule, Lakshmibai died at the young age of 30 in 1958 while fighting the British forces.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 12:10:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-pays-tributes-to-rani-lakshmibai-on-birth-anniversary/article33130720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY